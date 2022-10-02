Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CINF. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $89.57 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average of $116.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

