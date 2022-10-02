Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,718 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Gerdau by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Gerdau by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gerdau by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 8.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 1.0% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 407,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GGB opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.60%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

