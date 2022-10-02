Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHY. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 163,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 18,342 shares during the period.

Get VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHY opened at $18.00 on Friday. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.