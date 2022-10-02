Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAWW. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $102.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $95.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.02. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $101.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Air Worldwide

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $3,320,022.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

