Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,398 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,286,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,945,000 after acquiring an additional 38,532 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 375,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 76,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WU opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

WU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

