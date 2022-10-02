Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,601 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,430 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HRL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRL opened at $45.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

