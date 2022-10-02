Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 30,472 Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,472 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHT. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PHT stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $10.51.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.