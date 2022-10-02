Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 30,472 Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,472 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHT. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.
Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PHT stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $10.51.
Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
