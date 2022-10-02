Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,399 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

USB stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

