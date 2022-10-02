Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,012,000 after purchasing an additional 707,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 108,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 104,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after buying an additional 99,178 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on REYN. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.23%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

