Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 621,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 90.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,937,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of BKE opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.70 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 63.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.56%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

