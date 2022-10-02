Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 591,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,001,000 after purchasing an additional 158,246 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 30.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.4% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 32.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.1 %

MS opened at $79.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.