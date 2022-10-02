Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBDC. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of BBDC opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $903.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.57%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

