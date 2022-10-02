Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 2,173.9% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Omnicell Trading Down 0.9 %

OMCL opened at $87.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.78 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.87.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.88.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

