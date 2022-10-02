Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,045 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.4 %

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of -0.18. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $26.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.68 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 124.52% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.