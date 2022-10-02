Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,308 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,686 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in F5 during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 47.0% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of F5 by 6.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 15.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,082.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,722 shares of company stock valued at $962,202 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research firms have issued reports on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

FFIV opened at $144.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.91 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.53.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.