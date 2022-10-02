Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,546 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after acquiring an additional 504,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,385,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,417,000 after acquiring an additional 149,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after acquiring an additional 391,417 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after acquiring an additional 912,942 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,542,000 after acquiring an additional 531,500 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $86.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.79 and a 200 day moving average of $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.95. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

