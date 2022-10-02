Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 159 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 36,243 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.2 %

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $105.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

