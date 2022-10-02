Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 692 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 198.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.6% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 231,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $30.72 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CHWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chewy to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,421.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,156 shares of company stock worth $11,790,954 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

