Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 144,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $786,000.

NYSE ETX opened at $18.70 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

