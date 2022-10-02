Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,681 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,118 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

