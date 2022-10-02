Horan Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 142.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.56 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.58. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

