Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $95.65 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.56 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

