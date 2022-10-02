Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $190.79 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,179.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.60.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

