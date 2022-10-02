Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 204.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 100.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,012,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 507,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 838.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,018,000 after acquiring an additional 365,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

INCY opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.14.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Read More

