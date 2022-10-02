Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,724 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $15,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PMAR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $274,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

PMAR opened at $29.12 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $32.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73.

