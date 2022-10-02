Insider Buying: Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Major Shareholder Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) major shareholder Edmond Safra acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,601,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,823,209.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edmond Safra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Edmond Safra acquired 3,792 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $6,598.08.

On Monday, July 11th, Edmond Safra acquired 73,162 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $126,570.26.

Finance Of America Companies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE FOA opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $92.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Finance Of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Finance Of America Companies had a negative net margin of 33.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $141.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finance Of America Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,476,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 80.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 128,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 47.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

Featured Stories

