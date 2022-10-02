Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells 463 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CMO Todd Berard sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $10,658.26. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 107,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,571.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Todd Berard sold 52 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $1,204.84.
BLFS stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.54. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $58.80.
Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
