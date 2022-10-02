Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells 463 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CMO Todd Berard sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $10,658.26. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 107,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,571.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Todd Berard sold 52 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $1,204.84.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

BLFS stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.54. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $58.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 714.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

