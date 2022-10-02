Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Sells 31,666 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Lars Ekman sold 31,666 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $1,522,817.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Prothena stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -252.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prothena by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,464,000 after purchasing an additional 567,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 74.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth about $9,799,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,425,000 after purchasing an additional 249,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

