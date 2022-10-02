Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.6% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CV Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $5,475,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 173,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $501,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 73,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,964,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average of $116.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.56 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.