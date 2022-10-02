Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 912,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,453 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $16,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,002,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,756,000 after acquiring an additional 196,610 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 18,046,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 41,139.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,121,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,151 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $16.18 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08.

