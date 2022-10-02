Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,097 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $19,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPG. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,495,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 673.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $144.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.56. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $141.18 and a 1-year high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

