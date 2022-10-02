Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,098 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $16,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $69.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.22 and a 12 month high of $97.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average of $78.91.

