Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $18,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 69,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PHO opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.62. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

