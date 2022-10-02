iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,847 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,113,000. Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,582,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,450,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.90.

