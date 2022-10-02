iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after buying an additional 141,603 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $135.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

