iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,936 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.10. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.92 and a 12-month high of $110.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.161 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

