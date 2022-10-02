iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $128.50

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $128.50 and last traded at $128.57, with a volume of 73276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.51.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.