iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $20,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,544,144 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,946,000 after buying an additional 508,168 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,219.3% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 440,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,335,000 after buying an additional 407,447 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 520.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 426,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,804,000 after buying an additional 358,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,154.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 340,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after buying an additional 313,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $90.00 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $114.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.48.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

