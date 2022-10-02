iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Holdings Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,981 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $15,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITA. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS ITA opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.74. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.