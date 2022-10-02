iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 248.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,799 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $19,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,127 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after purchasing an additional 34,831 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 29,454.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,083,000 after purchasing an additional 124,297 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 499.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 102,570 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $179.83 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $178.49 and a 1-year high of $215.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.20.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

