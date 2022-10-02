Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.4 %

JKHY opened at $182.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.