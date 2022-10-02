JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,159,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,660,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 259,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,022,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.6 %

JPM stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.04. The company has a market cap of $306.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $104.40 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

