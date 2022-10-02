JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,159,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,660,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 259,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,022,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $104.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average is $121.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $306.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

