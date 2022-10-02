JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $4,092,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,810,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $104.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $306.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $104.40 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

