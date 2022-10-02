Karen A. Foster Sells 559 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) insider Karen A. Foster sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $12,868.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,898.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 3.9 %

BLFS stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.54. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 714.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

