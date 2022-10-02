Karen A. Foster Sells 559 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) insider Karen A. Foster sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $12,868.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,898.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
BioLife Solutions Stock Down 3.9 %
BLFS stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.54. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
