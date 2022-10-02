Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $15,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toews Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Price Performance

K opened at $69.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $7,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,544,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $10,622,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,170,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,137,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $7,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,544,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 996,199 shares of company stock valued at $73,257,333. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.