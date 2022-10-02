Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,696 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,035.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $99,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,497.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,967 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,035.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $613,190 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.