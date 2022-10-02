Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,681 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.2% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.9 %

MSFT stock opened at $232.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.95 and a 200-day moving average of $270.61. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.73 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.