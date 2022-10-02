Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $204.65

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $204.65 and last traded at $204.75, with a volume of 23543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LH. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,369 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $297,582,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,854,000 after purchasing an additional 873,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

