Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
